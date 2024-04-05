The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'An itch you have to scratch': the perilous, expensive business of rallying

PB
By Peter Brewer
April 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Melbourne businessman Scott Pedder rolled his eyes and laughed out loud as he paused to consider how much money he has burned through competing in top-level rally driving down through the years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.