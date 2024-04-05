Wet weather fear: Govt makes surprise call on sports grounds after weather warning

The fear of turning Canberra's sportsgrounds into mud pits in the opening round of the season forced the ACT government to consider closing venues across the city - but weekend warriors can rejoice.
A nervous wait to see if season-opening games would go ahead was put to bed on Friday afternoon, with government officials confirming games will go ahead despite the intense rain and damaging winds set to sweep across the capital.
Canberra was expected to receive up to 40mm of rain on Friday and up to 45mm on Saturday before easing, in what some feared was a major blow to local sporting competitions planning to start their seasons this weekend.
ACT Rugby's John I Dent Cup, rugby league's Canberra Raiders Cup, AFL Canberra, Capital Football and Hockey ACT competitions are all set to start on Saturday.
But some wondered if their long pre-seasons would drag on for another week as the ACT government - traditionally protective of its sportsgrounds because of the high amount of traffic they receive with training sessions and games across a raft of sports - pondered closing grounds.
Canberra's government-run sportsgrounds only re-opened on Monday after a staged two-week shutdown of grounds to prepare them for the winter season.
With games to go ahead this weekend, the government will reassess the condition of fields on Monday. Should they be worse for wear, one option at their disposal is to close grounds for training and recreational play, but open them for matches. It would force clubs to seek alternative training options.
The looming weather was a hot topic at Friday morning's John I Dent Cup season launch, with clubs fearing the damaging weather could wreak havoc on grounds - some of which had been upgraded in recent months.
The bureau updated its severe weather warning early on Friday, forecasting the trough over eastern New South Wales to deepen "under the influence of a slow-moving upper-level low over central New South Wales".
"Severe weather is forecast to ease below warning thresholds by Saturday afternoon," the bureau said.
The warning is primarily for NSW, but includes a small part of the north and southeastern tips of the ACT border.
The rain is expected to ease in Canberra from Sunday, with a 60 per cent chance of rain and a forecast of up to 3mm.
Saturday
AFL CANBERRA WOMEN: Queanbeyan Tigers v Ainslie at Karabar, 11.15am
AFL CANBERRA MEN: Queanbeyan Tigers v Ainslie at Karabar, 1pm
CANBERRA RAIDERS CUP: Belconnen United v Kangaroos at Bruce, 3pm; Woden Valley v West Belconnen at Phillip, 3pm; Queanbeyan Blues v Gungahlin Bulls at Seiffert Oval, 3pm; Yass Magpies v Tuggeranong at Walker Park, 3pm
KATRINA FANNING SHIELD: Woden Valley v West Belconnen at Phillip, 9.30am; Queanbeyan Blues v Gungahlin Bulls at Seiffert Oval, 10.40am; Belconnen United v Kangaroos at Bruce, 12pm; Yass Magpies v Tuggeranong at Walker Park, 12pm
JOHN I DENT CUP: Uni-Norths Owls v Vikings at ANU North, 3.05pm; Gungahlin Eagles v Royals at Nicholls, 3.05pm; Wests v Queanbeyan Whites at Jamison, 3.15pm
ACT PREMIER XVs RUGBY: Wests v Queanbeyan Whites at Jamison, 11.05am; Uni-Norths Owls v ViQueens at ANU North, 12.15pm; Gungahlin Eagles v Royals at Nicholls, 1.40pm
NPL Men's: O'Connor Knights v Tigers FC at O'Connor, 3pm; Gungahlin United v Tuggeranong at Hawker, 3pm
AIHL: Newcastle Northstars v Canberra Brave at Newcastle, 5pm;
Sunday
NPL Men's: Yoogali v Canberra Croatia at Yoogali, 1.15pm
NPL Women's: Gungahlin United v Canberra Olympic at Hawker, 2pm; Tuggeranong United v Canberra Croatia, 3pm; AIHLSydney Ice Dogs v Canberra Brave at Sydney, 5pm
