Best coffee in Melbourne: Where to get Melbourne's best coffee

Melbourne is internationally recognised as a city that loves coffee. The CBD is teeming with some of the best cafes in Melbourne for experimental blends and coffee artisans doing what they do best. Whether you want to buy some beans or enjoy a gentle cold brew on a hot morning, this list of Melbourne's best coffees has you covered.

Here are our five favourite coffee brands in Melbourne:

St Ali Coffee (South Melbourne) - Best coffee roast Ona Coffee (Brunswick) - Best unique blends Market Lane (Prahran) - Best single-origin beans Monk Bodhi Dharma (Balaclava) - Best for Chai lattes Industry Beans (Fitzroy) - Best for cold brews

Our picks for the best coffee in Melbourne

Melbourne has so much good coffee available that going wrong is almost impossible. Hundreds of brilliant roasters are scattered throughout the city, from simple, high-quality lattes to floral blends that test your imagination. Here are some of the best.

1. Market Lane

Location: Prahran

Favourite roast: Santa Isabel

Market Lane sources all of their beans from 'single estates' - meaning all their coffee comes from one farm. This leads to a consistently high-quality brew revered throughout Melbourne. Our favourite roast, the Santa Isabel, blends notes of lime acidity with the decadence of brown sugar.

The team also offers pour-over kits to add creativity to your kitchen. Market Lane is carbon neutral and keeps a keen eye on the sustainability of its products.

2. Core Roasters

Social media: Core roasters

Location: Brunswick

Favourite roast: Finca San Pedro

Sustainability is a big deal in the coffee world, as we work toward a brighter future. Core Roasters is a Melbourne-based roaster leading the charge. The team strongly considers each partnership it makes, only sourcing coffee beans from high-quality, sustainable farms. Everything, from the packaging to the in-store service, is enthusiastic about keeping coffee ethical.

Core Roasters often release special edition blends - for example, the FINCA SAN PEDRO made from simple Caturra beans in Colombia.

3. Omar and the Marvellous Coffee Bird

Social media: Omar Coffee Bird

Location: Gardenvale

Favourite roast: PNG Barioda Estate

One look at this roaster's name should tell you that creativity is in their genes. The Gardenvale coffee specialists source their beans from all over the world, with flagship roasts hailing from Kenya and Papua New Guinea.

Stop by for a cuppa, or order their internationally-stocked beans online. If you want to become a bonafide at-home barista, you can even consider attending the team's in-house training sessions.

4. St Ali Coffee

Social media: St Ali Coffee Roasters

Location: South Melbourne

Favourite roast: Good Vibrations espresso blend

The St Ali team has been around since 2005 and are stalwarts of Melbourne's vibrant coffee culture.

From the far East to the busy West, you don't have to go far to find a cafe around Melbourne proudly displaying "We are serving St Ali Coffee". There's a reason for that - St Ali are champion of the Victorian roasting scene. You can't go wrong with any of their beans.

Head in-store and select from a huge range of excellent blends and roast styles. Or help yourself to a choccie and burger from their cafe.

5. Seven Seeds

Social Media: Seven Seeds

Location: Fairfield

Favourite roast: Golden Gate Espresso Blend

The Melbourne sensations have been around since 2007 and built a reputation for serving gorgeous beans sourced around South American hotspots like Colombia and Guatemala.

If you prefer a blend over single-estate beans, Seven Seeds offers some terrific house blends perfect for all types of coffee lovers - our favourite being the Golden Gate Espresso blend.

6. Industry Beans

Social Media: Industry Beans

Location: Fitzroy

Favourite roast: Fitzroy Street

A Fitzroy institution, Industry Beans is revered Australia-wide for its flavourful but simple blends. Head into their flagship store in Fitzroy (or Sydney), or pop over to their website and pick up a bag of your favourite beans.

Cold brew lovers will particularly enjoy Industry Beans' cold brew coffee concentrate, sold in a bottle for quick and easy refreshment on a blistering Melbourne day.

7. Proud Mary

Social Media: Proud Mary

Location: Collingwood

Favourite roast: Rock Anthem

A Collingwood highlight, Proud Mary is one of Melbourne's top coffee roasters. The team's creativity is reflected through the mix of blends and single-origin options perfect for both simple and bold espressos. If you're overwhelmed by the number of different roasts, check out the "Surprise Me" package to get a taste of it all.

Also, the packaging art is worth the price of admission itself. If you just want to try a little, you can pick up a nifty tin that looks great on a mantlepiece.

8. ONA Coffee

Social Media: ONA Coffee

Location: Brunswick

Favourite roast: Maple

It's no coincidence that the Sydney/Canberra-born roasters ONA Coffee made the move to Australia's capital for coffee. The nationally-loved coffee experts take their art seriously, and create some of the best blends and roasts you can get your hands on.

Unique flavours like Maple and Raspberry Candy makes a visit to the ONA Coffee store in Brunswick a must. Just listen to the description: "Caramel, biscuits, nuts, and spices," - it doesn't get much better than that.

9. Dukes Coffee Roasters

Social Media: Dukes Coffee Roasters

Location: Melbourne CBD

Favourite roast: Dukes Blend

A lot of the time, good coffee is about balance. You don't want it too bitter - but you don't want a bland, flavourless instant-adjacent brew. Dukes Coffee Roasters recognise this and have created one of the smoothest, most versatile blends Melbourne has to offer.

The team even creates single-serve coffee bags, if you don't have an at-home espresso machine to take advantage of.



10. Wide Open Road

Social Media: Wide Open Road

Location: Brunswick

Favourite roast: Psycho Candy Espresso Blend

There's something about Melbourne coffee roasters and indie music from the 90s. Wide Open Road love their tunes - naming a blend after Pavement and another after the Jesus and Mary Chain. The creativity of these two artists is reflected in the Wide Open Road roasts.

Rich and dreamy, the blends here work both with milk or black.

11. Acoffee

Social Media: Acoffee

Location: Collingwood

Favourite roast: Seasonal Blend

Boutique coffee roasters Acoffee proves that minimalism in the coffee scene isn't a dying art. The team offers simple espresso roasts in simple, white/black packaging - but don't be fooled. The house blends will blow you away, and best of all, can be brewed via espresso, plunger or on your stovetop. They even have kits (complete with instruction manual) on how to get the best out of your specific beans.

12. Blume Coffee

Social Media: Blume Coffee

Location: Abbotsford

Favourite roast: Moonlight Espresso

Blume Coffee is a one-man band - and they punch well above their weight. The garage-based coffee roasters offer a variety of blends and single-origin beans from Africa. If you prefer a light roast or want a dark and bold coffee, fear not. Blume Coffee is as versatile as it is cosy.

Best of all, if you want to try before you commit to a 1kg bag, you can turn up at the Abbotsford bar with a mug and enjoy a cuppa before work.

13. Monk Bodhi Dharma

Social Media: Monk Bodhi Dharma

Location: Balaclava

Favourite roast: Monk's Chai

Created by Marwin Shaw, the Balaclava cafe teamed up with Disciple Roasters to deliver some of Melbourne's top-notch coffee. The team is focussed on sustainability and ensures everything they serve is plant-based.

While we're always on the lookout for great brews - and don't worry, MBD boasts some of the best - their chai blends are the stars of the show. Hit up the store in the morning for a delightful cold brew and pick up a bag of Chai for a soothing, at-home tea to finish off a long day.

14. Niccolo

Social Media: Niccolo

Location: Cremorne

Favourite roast: Niccolo House Blend

Niccolo is one of Australia's premium names in locally roasted coffee, and with just one sip it's easy to see why. Select from a range of single-origins or delicately-crafted blends, sourcing beans from Brazil, Guatemala, and unlike many others in the Melbourne coffee scene, South Asia.

The highlight here is the versatility of Niccolo's blends. Want coffee pods? Beans ideal for a pour-over or French press? Their website has it all.

15. Campos

Social Media: Campos

Location: South Yarra

Favourite roast: Campos Superior Blend

It's not an uncommon story for Melbourne cafe businesses. Start out serving delicious coffees and breakfast to the locals, gain popularity, and decide to begin roasting your own coffee beans. That's the storyline of Campos, a Melbourne gem delivering top-quality blends to your door.

Their most popular product is the Campos Superior Blend - and it's not hard to see why. "Roasted to deliver sweet caramel, butterscotch, and milk chocolate flavours to your cup". Superior indeed!

16. Puzzle Coffee

Social Media: Puzzle Coffee

Location: Melbourne CBD

Favourite roast: Riddle Signature Espresso Blend

Like many roasters in Melbourne, Puzzle Coffee lets you choose your preference - single-origin, or blend? And while their single-estate beans are terrific, it's hard to look past the love and dedication that's been poured into balancing the Riddle Signature Espresso Blend. Combining flavours from South American coffee heavyweights, the freshly-roasted beans are traded directly from the farms.

And from a sustainability standpoint, Puzzle Coffee ensures that all shipping operations are carbon-zero, thanks to investment in offsets.

17. Rumble Coffee Roasters

Social Media: Rumble Coffee

Location: Kensington

Favourite roast: Shadow Boxer

The team behind Rumble Coffee Roasters have years of experience in all the necessary industries - they've worked as baristas, chefs, cafes, and business owners. Combine this, and what do you get? The pride of Melbourne's inner-west coffee scene.

The team offers several different blends, including a delightful decaf option that will make you forget all about caffeine. But their most popular blend - Shadow Boxer - rightfully sits atop the throne. It's punchy and rich and has all the delicious chocolate/toffee flavours that a bold coffee should have.

18. Vacation

Social Media: Vacation

Location: Melbourne CBD

Favourite roast: Foreshore Espresso

If you're after creative, limited-edition blends, Vacation is the roaster for you. The Melbourne-based powerhouses combine unique flavours to give your morning brew that extra oomph.

They have the classics - single-blends with notes of chocolate and hazelnut - as well as some more "out there" roasts, like the Indonesian Putra Gayo Mill which tasted like... well... a (tropical) vacation.

19. Padre Coffee

Social Media: Padre Coffee

Location: Brunswick East

Favourite roast: Golden Rule

Padre Coffee are truly international roasters. The team sources their beans from all over the globe, including up-and-comers like India, Mexico and Indonesia. They don't brew your stock-standard medium, smooth roast - the flavours on offer here are unique and exciting.

Take the roaster's newest blend, Golden Rule, which might just be their best yet. A delicate flavour profile that mixes chocolate with light notes of plum and macadamia, the blend is part of the Good Coffee Doing Good Program that supports local and global communities.

20. Patricia

Location: Melbourne CBD

Favourite roast: Patricia Espresso Blend

Want freshly roasted blends? Patricia is the place to be. Located in the heart of Melbourne, Patricia roasts their coffees on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and ships them to you within the next two days.