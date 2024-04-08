7 Surprising stats revealing Australia's VPN surge

If you're on the hunt for the best VPNs in Australia, here is some good information. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content by ENTR Media partners.

Australians are using VPNs as a vital tool to protect their online identities as cyberattacks become more sophisticated and common. Furthermore, the data is reliable. The motivations are numerous and persuasive, ranging from protecting private data from prying eyes to getting around geo-restrictions to access a worldwide content library.

You're going to learn some of the most fascinating statistics that demonstrate the scope of Australia's VPN boom and the variables that are contributing to it. These data, which range from the quantity of VPN users to the effect of world events on VPN sign-ups, clearly demonstrate a country dedicated to preserving control over its internet experience. If you're on the hunt for the best VPNs in Australia, read this article next.

VPN usage in Australia: What do the stats say?

You are a part of a noteworthy trend as an Australian internet user: the growing use of Virtual Private Network services for pleasure and privacy.

Stat #1: A quarter of Aussies now use VPNs

According to IT Wire, VPN usage increased significantly in Australia between 2020 and 2024 where percentage usage increased from 25.1% to 27.1%. This growth has been facilitated mainly by an increasing awareness of issues related to online privacy, data retention issues, and accessing geo-restricted content. Industry reports indicate that Australians are using VPNs at a rate of 20 per cent more than before, indicating a greater need for data protection and digital privacy.

Stat #2: More than 60 per cent of Australians know what a VPN is

Whilst over a quarter of Australians use a Virtual Private Network, many more of us know what it is and even have some sort of basic understanding. Specifically, 62.7 per cent of Australians have at least a limited understanding of what a VPN is.

Stat #3: Australia is one of the leading countries

When placed against a global backdrop, your increase in VPN usage is in line with worldwide trends. The surge aligns with an average global VPN usage increase of around 18%. This indicates that, while you are part of a global movement towards more private internet access, Australia is slightly ahead of the curve in adopting these secure browsing practices.

However, this only relates to the percentage of adoption. In terms of the sheer number of people using a VPN. Australia is far behind global VPN usage, whereas countries like India, China, Indonesia and the United States have astounding numbers of VPN users. India for example, has over 16 billion people that use VPNs.

Stat #4: Gen Z are the biggest VPN users

People aged between 18 and 34 are the most digitally active in the VPN space. And it's no surprise why this might be the case. VPNs have become increasingly popular and visible in the market with more providers of the technology arising.



Not only is business Virtual Private Network usage increasing but the younger generation will also use them to get access to overseas streaming services. VPN users accessing Netflix, for example, will be able to see TV series and movies that are shown in another country.

Stat #5: Banks and insurance companies have the highest VPN usage

The occupations with the greatest VPN usage rates are those that deal with private and sensitive data, such as online shops, insurance providers, banks, and telecoms. These sectors depend on VPNs to safeguard sensitive customer information and keep their networks safe from intrusions. For example, financial organisations utilise Virtual Private Network servers to protect customer data and stop illegal access, which might result in expensive fines and a loss of trust in the event of a breach.

In a similar vein, insurance companies employ VPNs to safeguard private data that might be exploited against them by outside parties. To prevent data breaches that could affect customer confidence and sales, online retailers also rely significantly on Virtual Private Network servers to encrypt customer information such as names, credit card numbers, and bank account information.

Stat #6: 35 per cent of Australians are willing to use free VPN providers

According to a NordVPN survey, almost 35 per cent of Australians are still willing to give up their security for a free VPN service. This shows that a sizeable percentage of Australian consumers choose free VPN services in spite of the possible security dangers connected to them.

Factors contributing To increased VPN usage

There are multiple reasons for the growing use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in Australia. These are some of the major ones.

Privacy concerns

People are becoming more conscious of their privacy rights online and the necessity of shielding their personal information from tracking, spying, and possible breaches. VPNs improve consumers' privacy and security by encrypting their internet traffic.

Geographical restrictions

A lot of Australians have trouble accessing specific online content because of geo-blocked websites or streaming services. By hiding their IP addresses and making it appear as though they are accessing the internet from a different place, VPNs enable users to get around these restrictions.

Government surveillance and data retention regulations

Internet service providers are required by data retention regulations in Australia to retain metadata pertaining to their customers' online activity. People are looking for VPNs as a way to be anonymous online due to worries about government monitoring and data collecting.

Cybersecurity threats

As a result of the increase in cyber threats including virus assaults, identity theft, and hacking, people are using virtual private networks, or VPNs, to further secure their online transactions. Data sent over public networks is encrypted by VPNs, making it more difficult for hackers to intercept and use.

Work and remote access

The popularity of VPNs has also been aided by the trend towards remote work and the growing reliance on digital communication platforms. For employees to securely access company networks and sensitive data from remote locations, several firms mandate the usage of VPNs.

Education and knowledge

More people are looking for information on products like VPNs and their advantages as their knowledge of online privacy and security rises. There has been a rise in adoption among the general public as a result of this greater understanding.

Accessibility and affordability

Over time, services offered by several major VPN providers have gotten easier to use and more reasonably priced, opening them up to a larger audience. Finding a solution that suits their needs and budget has also been simpler for people thanks to the availability of multiple VPN providers and a range of subscription plans.

The most common demographics of Australian VPN users

In Australia, VPN usage has seen a notable rise, driven by specific age groups and professionals seeking online privacy and unrestricted internet access.

Age groups leading the VPN surge

Studies show that younger Australians who use the internet, especially those who are between the ages of 18 and 34, are more likely to use VPN services by setting up their own VPN accounts. This age group of internet users is technologically savvy and seeks the advantages of improved privacy and geo-restriction avoidance.

VPN popularity among different professions

Given their advanced knowledge of internet privacy and data security, IT professionals are leading the VPN usage increase. Nonetheless, Australians employed in the healthcare and education sectors, where it is customary to work remotely and securely access sensitive data, are also becoming more and more familiar with VPNs.

Exploring the future of VPN usage in Australia

Future-proofing your digital privacy and security is still crucial. It is projected that VPN usage in Australia will rise, in line with worldwide trends. The security features of a VPN are becoming more and more important for both personal and professional use as cyber threats change.

Key projections for VPN usage include:

Continued growth: Although the use of VPNs in Australia has stayed mostly consistent, there is a chance that their use will rise in the future due to issues including expanding privacy concerns, data retention regulations, and the requirement to access geo-blocked content.

Technological advancements: To fulfil the growing demand for safe and effective VPN connections, VPN providers should concentrate on upgrading their services by increasing server uptime, download speeds, and overall performance.

Security Concerns: Given that a sizeable percentage of Australians use virtual private networks (VPNs) to safeguard their privacy, there may be a greater emphasis on fixing security flaws in VPN services to guarantee that customers' data is adequately protected.

Change in reasons for usage: Although privacy is still a major factor in VPN adoption, there may be a shift in the reasons for use towards using VPNs to access legal content services like streaming platforms from other countries.

User demographics: As different age groups exhibit varying degrees of interest in VPN services, the demographics of VPN users in Australia may also change. Comprehending these changes might assist in customising VPN services to satisfy the various demands of users from various backgrounds.

Regulatory changes: VPN usage patterns in Australia may be impacted by upcoming changes to legislation about data retention, online privacy, or internet surveillance. It might be necessary for users and providers to adjust to new laws governing the usage of VPN services.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the latest statistics on VPN usage in Australia?

According to recent research, there has been a significant increase in the use of VPNs in Australia, as many people look to improve their online privacy and gain access to geo-blocked content.

Has there been a significant increase in VPN subscriptions in Australia recently?

Yes, there has been a discernible increase in VPN subscriptions, indicating that Australians are becoming more aware of the benefits of safe browsing and their rising concern about their online privacy.

How does Australia compare to other countries in terms of VPN usage rates?