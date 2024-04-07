The minister versus the King

If you're looking for a portrait of King Charles III on the walls of your public service office, you could be hard-pressed to find one.
An eagle-eyed Public Eye reader wrote in to say the monarch's portrait was missing from many an APS office in Canberra, with the exception of the Department of Social Services' Tuggeranong office.
It turns out the King does feature elsewhere - you'll spot him foyers in Canberra's Defence offices, as well as in the health and prime minister and cabinet departments. That's according to our survey of all the departments - except attorney-general's, which did not respond.
But it appears politicians get a much better run, with most departments showing off their ministers in portraits or photos in their Canberra offices.
Just five of the departments have denied their pollies a spot on the wall, including veteran's affairs, infrastructure, education, employment and workplace relations, and finance.
Murray Watt turns out to be the most featured minister.
Senator Watt, who serves as both the Agriculture Minister and Minister for Emergency Management, gets a headshot in two offices.
The Department of Health and Aged Care has begun a process to rename its Woden office, after concerns were raised about its association with the First Fleet.
The office is named after the HMS Sirius ship, which sailed with the First Fleet from England in 1787 to set up the first British colony in NSW. On board was Captain Arthur Phillip, the first governor of NSW.
The association has been raised by staff as a concern, a spokesperson for the agency said.
"The department recently conducted a staff consultation process to seek nominations for, and then invited staff to vote on, potential new names for the Sirius building that better align to the department's purpose," they said.
A new name should be announced in coming months.
Public servants love merch, and the Australian Bureau of Statistics stirred up a bit of interest last week, announcing it would be dropping its very own capsule wardrobe.
Caps, hoodies and socks with logos like "Stat Hat" printed on them, featured in a post to the ABS' social media on April 1. While major agencies steered clear of similar April Fools shenanigans, the CSIRO also debuted a so-called "groundbreaking new magpie translation app".
The ABS is known for its colourful social media posts, in a deliberate strategy, which has been around for a few years, head of social media Heather Lansdowne told us.
"We do try to be quite on trend, and quite light-hearted," she said. The capsule wardrobe post came after a fan requested the ABS actually produce their own merch.
"It was quite heartening to see that there are people out there who do love stats that much, they actually want to wear it on a T-shirt or a hoodie."
Feedback on the team's cheeky posts don't just get love from the data nerds out there, but also the agency's executive team, Ms Lansdowne said. "We often get a lot of positive feedback from them, especially if posts go viral, like that one."
The Assistant Minister for the Public Service was put on the spot last Friday, when asked about his presumed ambitions for the top job.
Patrick Gorman - who is also the Assistant Minister to the PM - has a regular spot on Sky's Afternoon Agenda on Friday.
In it, the usually polished politician spars with Liberal panellists and host Tom Connell, in a chaotic yet whimsical clash of ideals.
Asked what his "first act as prime minister" would be, the Assistant Minister wasn't having a bar of it.
"Tom, that is probably the most dangerous question I've ever been asked on this show," Mr Gorman responded. "So I'm just going to completely ignore it..."
"You ignore all my questions and go into the talking points," Mr Connell complained. "It is just another one where you make sure you hit the right notes to make sure you're going to be prime minister one day."
