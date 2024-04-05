From PMs to AFL stars: 'Proud' Tigers celebrate 100 years of history in season-opener

Not even the threat of thunderstorms could stop the Queanbeyan Tigers from celebrating their 100th year this weekend.
"This is a super significant week," Tigers general manager Adrian Pavese said.
"In the mid-1950s and late 1970s the club was going to fold, so to be still going strong, we're very proud and hopefully we'll be going for another 100 years to come.
"We've got people coming from all around Australia and overseas to celebrate and relatives of club legends too. It doesn't get any bigger than this."
The Tigers' first grade men's and women's teams will face Ainslie on Saturday at Margaret Donoghoe Sportsground in a highly-anticipated 2024 AFL Canberra season-opener where there's more than competition points on the line.
For the club just over the ACT border, Saturday marks a memorable centenary, with past and present players descending on Queanbeyan for the special occasion that coincides with the 100-year anniversary Australia Rules Football in Canberra.
Whether it's Prime Minister Robert Menzies presenting the 1956 premiership cup to the Tigers, or the long list of professional players Queanbeyan has produced over the years, Pavese said the weekend presents a chance to recognise the remarkable contribution to sport and the community that the club has made over the years.
"We've had six women drafted to the AFLW since it started, and in the men's space we've had at least 20 players to have reached the highest level of the game," he said.
"More recently we had Robert Anderson (Footscray), Michael Kennedy (Brisbane Bears), Troy Gray (Sydney/St Kilda) and Josh Fahey at the Giants.
"There's so much to show this weekend about where we've come from as a club and why it's not a right to put that jumper on, it's a privilege. And that extends to young players now that are forging a future for the next generation of Tigers.
"When we get good people we hang onto them, so stability has been the key to our success."
Following the first grade clashes with the Tri Colours, celebrations will continue at the Hellenic Club for a gala dinner on Saturday evening where the 'Team of the Century' and 'Tigerettes Legends Team' will be announced, and on Sunday morning a Tigers friendly between former players will end with digging up a 1999 time capsule.
On Friday night a third edition book of the club's history Tiger Burning Bright was also released and a new 100-year heritage installation at their home ground was unveiled.
AFL Canberra First Grade - Round One
Women: Queanbeyan Tigers v Ainslie at Margaret Donoghoe Sportsground, Saturday 11.15am
Men: Queanbeyan Tigers v Ainslie at Margaret Donoghoe Sportsground, Saturday 1pm
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.