Patriotism goes well beyond 'my country, right or wrong'

By Letters to the Editor
April 6 2024 - 5:30am
The European narrative is not the only storyline that speaks for what it means to be Australian. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Peter Waterhouse (Letters, April 5) proposes that a key selection criterion for governors-general should be unwavering patriotism, or a "love" of Australia, that would preclude any willingness to understand that Australia Day may hold different meanings for different parts of the community.

