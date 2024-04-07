The Canberra Times
It will take more than light rail to make Canberra great again

By Letters to the Editor
April 8 2024 - 5:30am
Chief Minister Andrew Barr tells us a great city needs light rail not buses. Yes great cities indeed need fast and reliable public transport, but it has to be effective for people across the entire city, not just for those lucky to live near a few narrow train lines and within the fewest possible stops from the CBD.

