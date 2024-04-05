Converts and rising stars: The Canberra Raiders Cup's players to watch

You might have seen him turning defenders inside out in the John I Dent Cup. Maybe you caught a glimpse of him playing professional rugby in Japan.
Now you'll find Brendan Jimenez pulling the strings for the Woden Valley Rams in the Canberra Raiders Cup - but it's not just his speed and footwork you should be watching.
Jimenez made his name as a back line flyer for the Queanbeyan Whites, but a shift to rugby league has seen him thrust into Woden's No.7 jersey for their season opener against the West Belconnen Warriors at Phillip Oval on Saturday.
It is some leap of faith from Woden coach Ash Barnes, who returns to the helm having led the Rams to a drought-breaking premiership in 2018.
"This year we've got a new coach, new players so it's going to be a totally different year for us and I think we'll improve a lot," Rams five-eighth Sean Maloney said.
The Queanbeyan Kangaroos enter their season opener against the Belconnen Sharks desperate to claim back-to-back titles for the first time since 2010-11.
Harry Quinlan and Steven Numambo have skipped town to play in the Queensland Cup, opening the door for Brayden Draber and Adam Barlow to earn a start in the Kangaroos' centres.
But it's fullback Kaine Pagura who might turn the most heads in Queanbeyan's west, with captain-coach Sam Williams relishing the opportunity ahead of his side this year.
"We lost our two centres but they're going in the right direction and that's what it's all about, as much as it is winning comps, we want to give people an opportunity," Williams said.
"I think the most impressive thing for us last year was that it was all the local boys that were the heart and soul of it."
At the other end of the table are the Yass Magpies, a club desperate to climb back into finals contention after finishing with the wooden spoon last year.
So they've signed Charlie Woolford - a former Queanbeyan Blues playmaker - in a bid to make it happen.
"Obviously they [Yass] haven't had the best of runs over the past few years, being at the Blues, I've had a pretty decent run so I just want to bring a bit of a winning mentality," said Woolford.
"Hopefully we can string a few games together and make a run for the finals. They haven't made finals in quite a few years so a finals berth would be pretty good for the club."
As for Woolford's old side? It's not so much a player to watch at the Blues as the entire club.
Jeremy Braun has returned to coach the Blues, who hit an all-time low last year when they failed to field a reserve grade team and were forced to forfeit a first grade game.
If you want to pick out a rising star to watch, try Cooper Lasscock - the teenager following in his father's footsteps after making his first grade debut as a 17-year-old last year.
"We've got Jeremy Braun leading us this year, and he's really brought the club back together as a whole and the culture has really taken off," Blues player Blake Murray said.
"It's good to see a lot of the young fellas coming through with all their enthusiasm and make us older heads work a bit harder. It'll be a very enthusiastic and special side to watch."
