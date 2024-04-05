Police seek help finding firearms robbers

Police are looking for witnesses after thieves stole firearms, ammunition and cash from a property on Norriss Street in Chisholm on March 26.
Its residents left at around 6.45am and returned several hours later, at around 1pm, to find the front door open and several items missing, including a firearms safe, two firearms, a rimfire rifle, a trombone rifle, ammunition, and cash.
"It is believed that a CCTV system at the residence was disconnected about 8.45am that morning," police said.
Police are investigating the incident and calling on the public to help.
"ACT Policing would also like to remind registered firearms owners about their responsibilities in securing their firearms safely," police said.
"Non-compliance with the safe keeping laws can lead to the seizure of firearms by police."
Find more information on safe storage of firearms and ammunition here.
Anyone with information or anyone who was in the Chisholm area during the time of the robbery and can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, quote reference 7709175.
