The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police seek help finding firearms robbers

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 5 2024 - 2:49pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are looking for witnesses after thieves stole firearms, ammunition and cash from a property on Norriss Street in Chisholm on March 26.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.