Canberra cycling star in hospital after massive crash in road race

By Ian Chadband
Updated April 5 2024 - 3:02pm, first published 2:56pm
Jonas Vingegaard has been taken to hospital along with leading Australian rider Jay Vine after some of the world's best cyclists suffered injuries in a bad mass crash at high speed in the Itzulia Basque Country race in Spain.

