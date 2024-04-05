Reality check for Greens housing push?

There are obvious questions to be asked about the ACT Greens' ambitious proposal to spend $5.9 billion building and buying 10,000 new public housing dwellings over the next 10 years.
One is "where would you get the money for that without compromising other services?" Another is "where would you put the new homes?" "Where would you find the skilled workers to do all this?" is a third.
These are all questions Housing Minister Yvette Berry asked after the policy was rolled out by Greens' deputy leader - and Minister for Homelessness, Housing Services and Sustainable Building and Construction - Rebecca Vassarotti on Thursday.
A newcomer could be excused for thinking a serious rift was emerging between the coalition parties over the vexed question of public housing, something the government has taken a hammering on this week.
Longer term residents with a cynical bent and experience of previous elections would not be so easily fooled. What we are seeing is a quadrennial piece of political showmanship as rigidly scripted as a piece of kabuki theatre or a Punch and Judy Show.
While Labor and the Greens have worked together to form government for more than a decade, when it comes to polling day they are the best of "frenemies". For one to do really well the other one must lose out.
That's because ACT elections are a zero sum game between the three major parties. 2020 was a landmark year for the Greens who gained four seats, taking their representation in the Legislative Assembly to six. Only two of those seats were taken from the Liberals. The other two came at Labor's expense.
Successes such as this can only be achieved if there is clear product differentiation between the Greens and Labor. With the two parties joined at the hip on light rail and a raft of other issues, including justice and climate change and sustainability, there aren't that many places to go.
Housing, especially public and affordable housing, is an obvious target for independent policy making for several reasons.
One is that the federal Greens have succeeded in broadening their appeal by moving into this space and declaring themselves to be "the party of renters". That's a clear point of difference to both federal Labor and the LNP who have always been much more focused on homeowners.
Another is that public and social housing in the ACT is a dogs breakfast. There is less public housing in real terms today than there was in 2012 despite a significant increase in the territory population over the past 12 years. The government has not only failed to keep pace with population growth it has actually gone backwards.
Imagine if that had been the case with schools? Canberrans would have been bussing their kids to Queanbeyan, Yass and Goulburn for an education years ago.
And in the midst of the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, housing affordability is of huge importance to younger voters. The trouble is that, having worked hand-in-glove with Labor for more than a decade, the Greens can't wash their hands of the mess.
Liberal leader Elizabeth Lee was quick to remind Canberrans that Greens leader Shane Rattenbury had been the ACT's Housing Minister from 2012 to 2014 and oversaw the sale of hundreds of public housing dwellings as part of the light rail project.
That said, the Greens' call for increased government investment in social and affordable housing in Canberra does have merit; just not on the scale of what they have outlined.
It is to be hoped that come November, in the event this government is returned, work will start in earnest on an affordable and deliverable public housing construction program.
