We need to revolutionise land sales in the ACT - quickly

Mr Barr can't be serious. Canberra bears no resemblance to the world's "great cities". Light rail stage 2A from the city to Commonwealth Park will cost more than $1 billion - for just one kilometre. The cost of stage 2B is estimated at between $4 billion and $10 billion: all for a "ribbon" development, resembling a spine without a body. A Canberra-wide network would resemble just a skeleton. The flesh of a "great city" would be missing.