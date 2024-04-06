We need to revolutionise land sales in the ACT - quickly

Universal ongoing housing affordability is not likely to be achieved until good new suburban land development, in ongoing supply, and in sustainable locations (there's actually plenty of them), is returned to being predominantly a public undertaking.
We need sales of good-sized blocks directly to bona fide occupiers.
And, via those changes, new land sale profits must be slashed from the current shocking net 600 per cent mark, to a fair and reasonable, say, 10 to 20 per cent depending on the characteristics of each block.
Concerns about upsetting the "market", and the speculative and project-building industries (currently not very competitive, but rife with insolvencies often due to high land prices), are baseless.
The reforms are for a way-overdue correction. Local authority rates, and stamp duty revenue systems would be affected. They're open to upward land valuation manipulations, through upzoning and push-marketing, and should be scrapped.
To replace them, and compensate for any resultant initial "negative equity", a small increase in the GST could be fairer.
Chief Minister Andrew Barr has asserted "great cities not built on bus lines" (April 4) and that the ACT Liberals' bus option would deny Canberrans the "housing benefits, job opportunities or economic gains that light rail has delivered to our city".
Mr Barr can't be serious. Canberra bears no resemblance to the world's "great cities". Light rail stage 2A from the city to Commonwealth Park will cost more than $1 billion - for just one kilometre. The cost of stage 2B is estimated at between $4 billion and $10 billion: all for a "ribbon" development, resembling a spine without a body. A Canberra-wide network would resemble just a skeleton. The flesh of a "great city" would be missing.
Ratepayers would be left facing enormous bills; and Mr Barr could effectively bankrupt the ACT government. All for a plunge into the past.
Big coal users like China and India continue to ignore climate implications, but such issues dominate much Australian education, business, government, politics and everyday life. Given this near obsession, it would be useful if some smart organisation worked out how much our climate action costs each year and how much this will change the world's climate.
I suspect the answer would be it costs many billions and achieves nothing. But we won't know until someone does the sums.
In response to the IDF strike on aid workers (including an Australian) in Gaza, our Prime Minister was very public with his strident criticism of Israel and told us how he expressed his opinions to the Israeli Prime Minister in a "heated" call last Wednesday. Fair enough.
But I seem to recall that when Mr Albanese had the opportunity to confront Chinese President Xi over the very dangerous attack by the PLAN on Australian Navy divers last November, his response was that such matters were best handled through diplomatic channels and he did not publicly comment on his private discussions with foreign leaders.
I wonder at the different treatment and why some private conversations are apparently more private than others?
The ACT government says its kangaroo management program is evidence-based.
It says kangaroo overgrazing can endanger threatened species. But then it also says its threatened species monitoring programs are not designed in a way that allows the influence of kangaroo management to be distinguished from other factors.
The kangaroo population at Farrer Ridge was decimated through the culling program. Of the remaining kangaroos, 70 per cent of the females have been treated with a contraceptive vaccine and fitted with large ear tags.
The government has described this as "humane". Where is the evidence for this assertion?
