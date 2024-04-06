The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Worst of the weather' is over, BOM says

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated April 6 2024 - 7:00pm, first published 6:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Heavy downpour enveloped the ACT early on Saturday as residents made more than 115 calls for help.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

I am a general reporter with an interest in community stories and issues that need attention. Contact me with tips and thoughts at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.