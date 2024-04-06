Brumbies cop finals blow in tough loss to Super Rugby defending champions

The ACT Brumbies Super Rugby Women's finals hopes have been dealt a blow after a tough loss to the Fijian Drua on Saturday.
The defending champions' forward pack set the tone for a 20-7 victory at Canberra Stadium to secure their place in the playoffs.
It was a tightly-fought encounter, with heavy rain making conditions challenging in the second half.
The Brumbies entered Saturday's game knowing a win would secure their place in the top four. Now, however, their finals fate will be determined in a showdown with the Western Force at Viking Park next weekend.
It's a familiar position for Scott Fava's side, with ACT travelling to Perth last year to book their finals berth with a last-round win.
This time, a single point will be enough to secure a place in the semis, with the Queensland Reds five points behind on the ladder.
Saturday's loss came at a cost, with captain Siokapesi Palu limping from the field in the second half with a leg injury. It was a bittersweet afternoon, with Palu becoming ACT's highest capped women's player.
The Drua were dominant from the outset, the forwards taking control early, however it took until the 13th minute for the visitors to cross for the opening try.
Momentum eventually swung the Brumbies' way and a couple of penalties set the platform for Tania Naden to finish off a dominant rolling maul.
A penalty goal handed the visitors a 10-7 lead at the break, ACT pleased to head to the sheds within three.
The Brumbies had a chance to hit the front in the second half, however an error handed the Drua a chance to counter attack with Atelaite Buna finishing off a long range try.
The rain arrived soon after and the visitors closed out a 13-point win.
FIJIANA DRUA 20 (Sulita Waisega, Atelaite Buna tries; Luisa Tisolo 2 cons, 2 pen) bt ACT BRUMBIES 7 (Tania Naden tries; Faitala Moleka 1 con) at Canberra Stadium.
