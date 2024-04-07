The pain and the pride of runners who won their own personal victories

Technically, Matthew Ho won the Canberra Times Marathon.
He completed the 42.2 hard kilometres from the start outside old Parliament House in two hours 32 minutes and 13 seconds.
But every other finisher seemed to have a victory of his or her own, whatever the distance.
Cancer surgery nearly 40 years ago left Sam Bell with a prosthetic right leg from the knee down. In Canberra, the Goulburn man ran ten kilometres.
"I'm just running for the first time in 36 years. It feels good to be back on the track," he said.
Seventy-seven-year-old Peter Granleese described himself as "blind, no vision". He ran alongside his sighted guide, Edward Wilkinson, attached by a red tape.
At the end of the 5.4-kilometre course, he said he was "tired". "I used to run the 10 kay but I've had a stroke so I'm making my way back to running.
"Also, I had a spot of cancer."
There were several categories in the Canberra Times Marathon Festival - the full marathon, a half marathon, 10km, 5.4km and 2km for kids.
Parents pushed prams and colleagues and friends pushed each other mentally, with encouragement.
Georgii Bolton and Sian Bilboe took turns pushing 11-month-old Isla Bilboe-Bolton in a pram.
Karin Dobinson and Francine Henderson worked together near each other in the public service. "Francine said, 'Do you want to go in the Canberra Times Marathon, and I said, 'Whaaaat!?'
"Then she clarified that it was 5.4 kilometres so I felt it was more achievable."
Achieve it, they did. They both said they felt "very proud".
The formal winner of the marathon explained how he overcame pain. "My legs gave up about 39 kay. I literally cramped up. I just slowed down and stretched. I said a prayer and increased the pace," Matthew Ho said.
His family helped by staying ahead of him (presumably not by running), so they were there to gee him on.
"I saw the kids at 23, 25, 37 and 39 (kilometres) and I saw my wife. And it gave me a big lift."
He said he was also helped by his strong Christian faith.
"You don't run for yourself. You run for your community."
