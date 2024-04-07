Police seek witnesses to road rage at Greenway

ACT Policing is seeking witnesses to a road rage incident on Friday night.
Police say the rage started on the Monaro Highway at Hume around 8:45pm on April 5. It allegedly ended in a physical altercation at Greenway driveway.
Two men were reported on the driveway between apartment buildings on Anketell Street and Oakden Street.
As a result, police are seeking witnesses to the following a silver coloured Ford Laser sedan and a red coloured Hyundai i30 hatchback being driven "erratically" on the Monaro Highway at Hume, continuing into Isabella Drive and concluding in Anketell Street at Greenway prior to 8.45pm on Friday.
They are also seeking witness to men fighting in a driveway adjacent the apartment blocks at 325 Anketell Street and 35 Oakden Street at Greenway.
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 7717760.
