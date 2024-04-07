Timoko puts Brown in spin with super try

The Canberra Raiders have returned to the winners list with an emphatic 41-8 thrashing of the Parramatta Eels.
Here are the winners and losers from their narrow defeat.
Timoko super try
It would have to be a contender for try of the year. That's even having seen Xavier Coates' superman effort for the Storm a few weeks ago.
Matt Timoko should've been tackled once, twice and then three times, but he used Eels halfback Dylan Brown as a pole to spin on.
The Raiders centre flung himself around Brown to get the ball down in the corner for a sensational try.
Hip-droppers
Now is seemingly the time to do a hip-drop tackle and get away with it.
Former Canberra Raider Bailey Simonsson somehow went unpunished for one that left Ata Mariota needing to have his right knee strapped.
Simonsson looked like a kid on a swing in the playground as he hung off Mariota's hips, but the referee felt it was fine. And so did the bunker.
Maybe the match review committee will punish it or maybe not.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart felt it wasn't a hip drop because Simonsson didn't make contact with Mariota's leg.
He said all hip drops were pure accidents.
"I don't believe his body came in contact with the lower leg," Stuart said.
"It was an awkward tackle. I understand where we are with hip drops.
"I'd be surprised if anybody ... practices hip drops.
"The game is that fast, highly intense, and I honestly believe hip drops are a pure accident because of the speed and intensity of the collision.
"I don't believe anything's got to be answered there because I don't think there was any contact there with the lower leg of Ata."
Strange days have found us
Ethan Strange is growing before our eyes.
Week by week we get a glimpse into the running game he clearly has.
His confidence is growing, allowing him to take on the line and let his footwork do the talking.
Strange won the battle of the young five-eighths against Parramatta's Blaize Talagi.
He complements his senior halves partner Jamal Fogarty nicely, with Fogarty doing the heavy lifting when it comes to the kicking game.
That confidence is clearly catching, with Fogarty slipping in a cheeky chip-and-chase.
The fans
The positive is at least the bunker got it right. But gee it took an eternity to get there.
It seemed pretty clear that Clint Gutherson had lost the ball in the lead up to a Maika Sivo try in the first half.
But for some reason it took forever before referee Adam Gee signalled the bunker was looking at it.
Lost without Moses
The Eels are really struggling without their halfback Mitchell Moses.
While Parramatta coach Brad Arthur felt Dylan Brown was doing a good job in his absence, Eels fans must be counting down the days until round 12 when he's meant to return from his foot injury.
Arthur said there was no temptation to bring in young halfback Ethan Sanders, who has been linked with a move to Canberra next season.
"No, because I thought Dylan was very good again tonight," Arthur said.
"He kicked well, he ran well, he scrambled well.
"Like I said when you've got everyone across the board not aiming their fundamentals that does put pressure on Dylan, but that's not going to help us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.