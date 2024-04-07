'Outstanding' Olympic young gun eyes green and gold dream

Canberra Olympic young gun Madison Cachia picked up where she left off last year, the teenager helping the reigning NPL first grade champions kick off the season in winning style on Sunday.
Cachia scored the opening goal for Olympic as it went on to defeat Gungahlin United 2-1 at Hawker.
Last season a 14-year-old Cachia turned heads with a stunning hat-trick in just her sixth first grade appearance under the mentorship of coach and former Canberra United star Nicole Begg.
But this year, a familiar face in Canberra's soccer community has taken the reins of Olympic's women's team and is just as excited by the potential Cachia offers - not least because he is her godfather.
"She's got outstanding ability," current Olympic coach Frank Cachia told The Canberra Times.
"Like for everyone, we're doing everything we can to see if players can get to a higher level and Madison is definitely one that I think people will take notice of over the course of the year.
"She's playing a really important part in a pretty successful team at such a young age."
He said the 15-year-old attacker had goals to keep her goal-scoring form going this season and even take it up a notch to fulfil a dream of wearing the green and gold.
"Madison was pretty close to getting selected in the Junior Matildas last year, so we know she's knocking on the door. But she needs to kick that door down with performances that people can't ignore," the coach said.
"She's got real good athleticism, and she's got a football brain.
"I put Jaya Bowman in the same boat where they're the full package, and when it all comes together you've got a serious player on your hands."
Cachia has previously coached for men's NPL teams, but has enjoyed his foray into the women's game and expected a closely-contested 2024 season ahead.
Men
Canberra Croatia 3 (K Vucetic, M Piccolo N.Pratezina) bt Yoogali 0
Gungahlin United 6 (L Ahmed-Shaibu 5, M Katsoulis) bt Tuggeranong United 0
Monaro Panthers 3 (A De Franceschi, B Basser Silk, R Strika) bt Canberra Olympic 0
Women
Canberra Olympic 2 (M Cachia, N Jalocha) bt Gungahlin United 1 (G Oliver)
Canberra Croatia 3 (B Palombi 2, A Chew) bt Tuggeranong United 0
Belconnen United 3 (R Yuen 2, H Cram) bt West Canberra Wanderers 0
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.