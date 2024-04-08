'Dorguson', 'Leipana' and now ... Kris-X? Raiders bromances inspire a new combo

Dorguson has been and gone. There's only one half of Leipana left. But could highlights of Leipana ignite the next Green Machine bromance - Kris X?
Xavier Savage and Sebastian Kris are in the embryonic stages of their left-edge, centre-wing pairing and it was all inspired by footage of an early Canberra Raiders backline duo.
Savage was brilliant in the Raiders' 41-8 thrashing of Parramatta at Canberra Stadium on Sunday night.
He scored a try, set up another, made seven tackle busts and two linebreaks in a dominant display.
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart revealed a couple of weeks ago Savage had come to him during the pre-season to suggest a positional switch from fullback to the wing - where he could play alongside his good mate Kris.
And Savage revealed the inspiration for the move - watching footage of Jordan Rapana and Joey Leilua in action.
That's the duo who were dubbed "Leipana" back in 2016 when they were in full flight as one of the most explosive duo in the NRL.
Leilua's since moved on, with Rapana now Canberra's fullback - although it will depend how his knee pulls up this week as to whether he'll be available to play Gold Coast at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
The Raiders have had a history of bromances inspiring backline combos even before Leipana appeared.
Sandor Earl and Blake Ferguson earned the moniker "Dorguson" back in 2012.
Which brings us to Kris and Savage - and what they should be called? Kravage? Sris? Kris X - pronounced "Kris Kross", a la moto-x or the the 1990s hip-hop group if you remember these guys - has a certain ring to it.
Given the pace of the dynamic duo, it could become a mouth-watering combination that will have opposition defences quaking for years to come.
Savage felt having that close bond off the field definitely was a help on it.
"In the off-season I was watching a lot of Rapana and Leilua highlights," he said.
"I started to think to myself a little bit. I just felt like me and Sebastian could bring that to the team as well - that connection, that bond, out there on the field. It's working well so far.
"The group's pretty tight all round, but he's definitely probably the closest off the field. It helps a lot having that trust and that connection, just knowing each other inside and out, on and off the field as well."
Savage now has his sights set on making a Raiders jersey his own. He doesn't care where that is. He just wants to be wearing lime green in the NRL on a weekly basis.
If that's on the wing alongside Kris then great. But he's also happy to slot back to fullback if needed as well. Both he and Kris were options to cover Rapana.
Kris was the one who went back into the custodian role during the first half against the Eels, with Simi Sasagi coming into the centres for his Raiders debut.
Stuart picked Savage out for praise following the win over Parramatta, saying he'd been waiting patiently for 2-3 years knowing the footballer Savage could become.
That patience was clearly something Savage wanted to repay, especially after an injury interrupted 2023 where he just couldn't get a run of games together.
"I've grown a lot since when I first moved down here [from Queensland] - building into the player that Ricky sees, the potential in me," Savage said.
"It's good keeping him happy, [I want to] just keep that up every week."
NRL ROUND SIX
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.