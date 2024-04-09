Temporada's menu full of farewell favourite hits

I bumped into an old friend during the week who I saw dining here last time we visited, and he's mortified that this place is closing. For him and his wife, this was "their" restaurant. Originally launched by Ben Willis as a more casual cousin of fine diner Aubergine, Young took over a few years back as the sole owner and head chef. To draw a musical analogy with one of the greatest rock bands of all time, Willis was the "Kurt Cobain" of this group. There was also Chris Darragh who ran the kitchen in the early days. Let's refer to him as "Krist Novoselic". But Young is the "Dave Grohl" of Temporada, propelling it just like the Foo Fighters into a different direction since 2019.