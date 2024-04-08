NSW man to face court following Fyshwick store robbery

A 30-year-old NSW man is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday after allegedly robbing a store in Fyshwick.
Police received reports of a burglary at a Newcastle Street store at around 2.23am on Monday.
According to an account from on-site security, a man in a green Mazda, believed to be responsible for the burglary, rammed their vehicle and then fled the scene.
"A short time later, police observed the Mazda in bushland a short distance away, allegedly full of stolen property from the store including several tools," police said.
"The man then allegedly ran from the vehicle and jumped over a nearby fence in an attempt to run away from police, before he was located shortly after and arrested."
He has since been charged with burglary, theft, using an unregistered vehicle, dangerous driving, using a numberplate issued for another vehicle, and unlawfully possessing stolen property.
