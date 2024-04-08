Canberran cyclist faces 'insane' rehab after spine injury from horror crash

Canberran cycling star Jay Vine has dodged surgery on his spine after a horrific high speed crash in Spain, though his wife revealed he faces a daunting rehab process over the coming months.
Vine was seriously injured after he was one of a dozen cyclists that slid into a concrete ditch during a descent on stage four at the Itzulia Basque Country race.
The 28-year-old was taken from the scene in an ambulance having suffered a cervical and two thoracic spine vertebral body fractures according to UAE Team Emirates medical director Adrian Rotunno, but luckily, he will not require surgery.
"The fractures are stable enough not to warrant surgical correction," Rotunno's statement read.
"Jay will remain in hospital over the following days to allow for ongoing observations and further recovery. He will be in a neck brace for up to six weeks but will be able to start with general body rehab from next week."
Last year Vine claimed the Tour Down Under crown and had been performing well at the Basque Country Race coming second in the time trial, before the accident which has ruined his Olympic goals to compete in Paris.
Vine's pregnant wife Bre - a former cyclist herself - said it had been a traumatic couple of days for the couple with such a serious spinal injury.
But the pair were both hopeful of a successful recovery following an "insane" rehab process ahead, with the mood "relatively high".
"It's been a very stressful and long few days that honestly feel like it's been a long week," she wrote on Instagram.
"The team doctors and hospital board have been amazing in communicating all the pros and cons of spinal surgery, and we are very fortunate to be in a position where we can avoid the surgery.
"This is our first experience with a spinal injury so trying to get our heads around it all has been quite intense, along with the language barrier, but I can't thank the team enough for helping us get to this point.
"A big sigh of relief has swept over the room and the spirits are relatively high.
"We are still in the ICU, and we fully appreciate this is still a serious spinal injury, but we are just so thankful he stayed so still, and he hasn't done more permanent/severe spinal damage.
"This is going to be a stepping stone recovery process which is going to involve an insane amount of appointments, CT scans, X-rays and rehab... but we will take it all on.
"We have a good plan in place and we think he can come back stronger than ever.
"Noting everyone recovers differently and it's not a linear process.
"As the team said, we will be here for a few more days, and they are working out the best way to transport Jay back home in a safe manner so we can start the recovery process."
Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard suffered at collapsed lung, broken collarbone and ribs in the same accident. He had to be carried to the ambulance in a neck brace and required immediate oxygen by doctors.
