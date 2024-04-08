Noise warning: Defence to train with live-fire high explosives at Majura

Canberrans are being warned they could hear explosions and feel vibrations this week as Australian Defence Force personnel train with high explosives.
Defence said the training will take place at the Majura Training Area from April 7 to 13, and will run from 7am to 6pm daily and include live-fire high explosives.
"Depending on atmospheric conditions, these activities are likely to generate noise and vibrations that may be heard or felt outside of the training area," the Defence department said.
In previous training, residents as far away as Tuggeranong and over the border in Queanbeyan have reported hearing the explosions.
Defence has previously said the sound of the explosions travelled further when there were large amounts of cloud cover.
The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting partly cloudy days most days this week, although Thursday is expected to be mostly sunny.
