Raiders sweat on scans for injured duo as Eels star escapes sanction

The Canberra Raiders will sweat on the outcome of scans to two of their biggest names following a big win over the Eels on Sunday night.
Former Origin forward Corey Horsburgh (hernia/groin) and veteran fullback Jordan Rapana (meniscus) were both casualties of the Raiders' 41-8 demolition of Parramatta at Canberra Stadium.
The injury news could lead to a shake-up for the Raiders in their round six home clash against the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday.
Rapana went down in the opening minutes but was able to get his right knee strapped to play the remainder of the game, while Horsburgh was ruled out not long after the start of the second half.
In a statement the Raiders said Rapana had "aggravated a pre-existing knee injury" and the initial diagnosis for Horsburgh was "a minor groin strain", but scans on Monday afternoon were set to clarify the extent of the damage to both players.
Meanwhile, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart confirmed outside-back Albert Hopoate would miss another week as he continues to recover from second degree arm burns caused by exploded oil cans that were too close to a barbecue while cooking at Corey Harawira-Naera's house.
The Raiders initially hoped Hopoate would be available for selection in round five, but having been ruled out of the Titans encounter, Hopoate's earliest return is now round seven against the Broncos.
"He's coming back into full training this week and will be available the week after," Stuart said.
"I saw photos of it after he did it, and it's horrific. It was really, really bad burns."
In some good news for the Raiders, young forward Ata Mariota was cleared of serious injury on Monday after an awkward hip-drop-esque tackle by Bailey Simonsson.
In the tackle attempt Mariota's knee twisted awkwardly which required heavy taping to allow him to continue playing, but Simonsson was not penalised and also escaped a charge from the NRL match review committee on Monday.
"He's not too bad Ata. He's ok which is good," Stuart said. "He's got a slight MCL strain but he'll be right."
Stuart said after the game that he didn't believe Simonsson had made a hip drop tackle because the former Raider didn't make contact with Mariota's leg.
"It was an awkward tackle," the coach said in his press conference.
"The game is that fast, highly intense, and I honestly believe hip drops are a pure accident because of the speed and intensity of the collision."
Second-rower Zac Hosking is set to make his return against the Titans on the weekend after missing the last game due to concussion a week earlier, but captain Elliott Whitehead is unlikely to come back for another one to two weeks.
NRL ROUND SIX
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
