The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Winx's daughter sells for jaw-dropping auction record at sales

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
April 8 2024 - 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The daughter of champions racehorse Winx sold for a record $10 million at the Inglis Easter Yearling Sale on Monday. Picture Getty Images
The daughter of champions racehorse Winx sold for a record $10 million at the Inglis Easter Yearling Sale on Monday. Picture Getty Images

SHE has a superstar mum, was bred to win and spent the first 18 months of her life in the Hunter Valley at Coolmore Stud.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.