The Bluey house from the hit Aussie cartoon is really for sale

Australia's favourite family look to be on the move.
The Heeler clan from the hit Aussie kids' series Bluey have listed their colourful, iconic Queenslander on Domain.
Bluey's house, where the blue heeler lives with her dad Bandit, mum Chilli and sister Bingo, is on the market - with all the emotions and family dynamics that comes with moving house. These themes will be explored in a special episode of the globally-loved animated series.
The three-bedroom home, splashed in pastel colour, with a handsome Jacaranda tree in front, a picket fence and leadlight windows, is another character in the wildly-successful program that has enthralled audiences around the world, breaking viewership records.
"A quaint, animated family home nestled in an undisclosed Brisbane location, that could be in Red Hill or The Gap (we'll never tell), with mid-century design aesthetics offset by whimsical touches. The quintessential Queenslander, radiating heritage charm, complete with upwards of 100 hidden small long dogs to be found," the listing on the books of pooch property agent Becky Dunstan says.
"Illustrated lovingly at the end of a cul-de-sac, this house sits atop a hill with views of Mount Coot-Tha. This 3 bedroom, 4 (ish) bathroom home boasts of work from home spaces, lovely period floorboards and mysterious hallways that don't logically seem to join spaces together but always feel cohesive and purposeful. Perfect for endless play and games with the family."
The upcoming storyline follows the beloved family of cattle dogs on a house-hunting journey, airing in the episode The Sign on April 14 on ABC TV. It is a common path for so many Aussie families.
Creators Ludo Studio said in a statement: "Bluey's home is where our story begins and we're excited to share next week if it's where our story ends. The Heeler's home is another character that we love and care about as much as The Heeler's themselves. Like everyone's family home, it's a place we grow up wanting to leave, and grow old wanting to get back to."
