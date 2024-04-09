'Talking smack': What happens when a man of Steele meets the Green machine?

Tom Green figured the smart option was to avoid sledging Jack Steele when they sat down and hit record for a podcast.
"I don't need to give him any extra ammunition this week," Green laughed.
Green and Steele are both set to make a Canberra comeback when the GWS Giants host St Kilda at Manuka Oval on Saturday afternoon.
Green decided to leave "talking smack" to Giants content whiz Jacob Gaynor when the trio caught up on the Giants' club podcast, which will drop this week.
Gaynor is another Canberra export turning heads across the AFL, although he's doing it from behind the keyboard with the GWS social media accounts leaving fans in stitches.
Green knows Steele could prove a handful when St Kilda come to Canberra in a bid to end the Giants' unbeaten run and knock them off the top of the AFL ladder.
After the opening month, 28-year-old Steele tops St Kilda's count for disposals, contested possessions, clearances and tackles - mirroring the form that saw him capture his second All-Australian blazer.
At 23 and regarded as one of the brightest midfielders in the competition, Green is on a similar trajectory.
"He's always been really kind to me and reached out, so I can't thank him enough for the way he's welcomed me into the AFL and everything he has done for me," Green said.
"I've seen him over in America an off-season ago which is really good, and I've seen him a few times in Canberra as well.
"Steeley's a lovely guy and he's been really kind to me throughout my AFL journey so far as a senior guy coming out of Canberra. It will be nice that he can play at home too."
The Giants are banking on a big turnout at Manuka Oval with the club off to a flying start, with the Gold Coast Suns the only side to finish within five goals of GWS so far this season.
"It's nice to be 4-0. We didn't have four wins until about halfway through the season last year," Green said.
"So it's a nice position to be in as opposed to last year. We also understand it's a really long season and to think anything is wrapped up and done by now would be really naive. It's nice to be where we are but there is still a long, long season to go."
So, what changed?
Green says time in the saddle under coach Adam Kingsley has been the biggest factor in the Giants' rise back into premiership contention.
A slow start last year turned into a preliminary final appearance - a game they dropped by just one point against eventual premiers Collingwood.
"I don't think our effort or our attitude has changed or anything like that, it's just that we know our game style far better now," Green said.
"We just had to flesh that out a little bit at the start of last year, which took some time, but it started to click throughout the back end of last year and it's nice to be able to pick up where we left off."
The Giants return to Canberra desperate to rebuild Manuka Oval into a fortress, having let their dominant record in the capital fall to pieces in recent years.
A win to close out their Canberra fixtures last year snapped a nine-match losing streak for GWS at Manuka Oval, with Green conceding the club has done ACT fans "a disservice" in recent years.
"It's something we have talked about, and we need to get back to," Green said.
"Part of the reason we love playing in Canberra is Canberra fans always show up for us. It's a real stronghold and they pack the ground for us.
"They're loud, they're vocal, and we've done them a disservice over the past few years by not rewarding them. It's something we really need to get back to.
"I've got the extra motivation coming home. We love playing in Canberra"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.