Festival fans get older as Aussie music events struggle

HOW HAVE AUDIENCES CHANGED AT MUSIC FESTIVALS?
* People aged 18 to 29 account for the majority of those buying music festival tickets. Before the COVID-19 pandemic it was fans aged 18 to 24
* Those aged 25 and 29 have taken over as the most prolific music festival goers in Australia, accounting for 35 per cent of all ticket buyers
* Creative Australia researchers can't explain the change yet but they are planning on looking into the reasons with Music Australia in 2024
* The cost of tickets stops 55 per cent of people from attending music festivals, while broader cost of living pressures are also a factor
* There's a persistent trend for buying tickets later, something that surfaced during the pandemic, likely because of the uncertainty around lockdowns
* In 2018/19, 72 per cent of customers bought tickets at least two months before a festival but in 2022/23, that had dropped to about 65 per cent.
WHAT OTHER FACTORS ARE AFFECTING THE FESTIVAL SCENE?
* Creative Australia executive Georgie McClean said: "It's an intense time for the music festival industry at the moment with rolling cancellations ... and there are a lot of unresolved questions"
* She said cancellations have generated "a growing sense of crisis" around the festival sector, which has been an important part of Australia's live music landscape
* The average cost to run a music festival in Australia is $3.9 million
* While more than half of festivals are turning a profit, 35 per cent are losing money
* Festival organisers say the strengths of music festivals are supporting tourism, creating a sense of community, creating jobs, supporting the music industry and giving artists exposure
* Almost half flag rising operational costs as having a severe impact on their festivals, and 39 per cent say a lack of funding and grants is also having a major effect
* Among festival organisers, 31 per cent cite rising insurance costs as an issue, 27 per cent flag navigating bureaucracy as a challenge and 22 per cent say extreme weather impacts their events
WHAT'S THE CONTEXT OF THE SOUNDCHECK REPORT?
* The federal government tasked Creative Australia - formerly the Australia Council - with analysing the country's music sector
* In 2022/23, 535 music festivals were held in Australia
* One in 10 music festivals have been in operation for at least 30 years, while 75 per cent were first held in or after 2010
* Electronic music festivals make up almost one-quarter of events, and most were first held in or after 2010
* Four in five acts that play at Australian music festivals are local. The remainder are international
* The Soundcheck report follows multiple recent festival cancellations
* In March, Splendour in the Grass announced it was "taking the year off", citing unexpected events
* Falls Festival - also organised by Secret Sounds alongside Splendour and hosted in Byron - was cancelled in 2023
* Groovin the Moo organisers were forced to ditch the event's 2024 tour in February because of insufficient ticket sales
* Music Australia director Millie Millgate said: "This has to be a whole-of-government conversation. We're just moving through it right now"
Source: Soundcheck: Insights into Australia's music festival sector, Creative Australia
Australian Associated Press
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.