'We've got speed out wide': Do the Raiders have the fastest back three in the NRL?

Speed kills. And the Canberra Raiders now boast one of the fastest, but also most inexperienced, back three in the NRL.
With Chevy Stewart's inclusion at fullback to face the Gold Coast Titans on Sunday, Ricky Stuart has created a Green Speed Machine at the back.
You could extend that to the entire Raiders back five that will run out on Canberra Stadium, when you throw in young gun centres Matt Timoko and Sebastian Kris.
Canberra vice-captain Jamal Fogarty said it wasn't just a lightning quick group of backs, but a powerful one as well.
Stewart and Savage were both known for their pace, while Kris is highly underrated in the speed department.
Schiller's no slouch either, while Timoko is an Energizer Bunny crossed with a wrecking ball.
When it comes to the back three of fullback Stewart and wingers Schiller and Savage, they have just 40 NRL games between them.
Stewart's making his NRL debut, with The Canberra Times revealing Stuart contacted the 18-year-old's parents to get them to tell their son he'd been picked to face the Titans.
Schiller's played just 12 games, while Savage was the most experienced with 28.
It's an average age of just 20 across the three making them the youngest and most inexperienced back trio in the NRL.
But they're also one of the fastest and most dangerous, with Savage already clocking up 13 NRL tries - including four already this season.
Schiller has seven, while Stewart has 11 from his 23 NSW Cup games.
"The brilliant thing we do have this year ... we've got speed out wide," Fogarty said.
"It's not just speed, it's probably power as well. Matty Timoko, a couple of tough runs he did [on Sunday] goes from a one-out carry into a linebreak.
"Sebby and Xave have got their little connection there, and Schills has done a great job for the last couple of weeks.
"We've definitely got speed and strength on our edges, but I think we had that right balance of when to shift and when to play through the middle."
Stewart's shown he's ready for a crack at the big time, with Raiders fullback Jordan Rapana set to miss the next six to eight weeks following surgery on a meniscus tear in his right knee.
Raiders coach Stuart could've shifted either Kris or Savage to fullback - with both spending time there on Sunday when Rapana was off the ground - but has opted to bring Stewart in.
It gives Stewart the chance for an extended run in the side, with Fogarty calling for patience not to judge the young gun too soon.
That gives the added bonus of keeping Kris and Savage - or Kris-X as they're now known - together.
"That's probably the best thing - we want Sebby in the frontline defensively, he's probably our best defender out wide," he said.
"Then in attack he's got that speed and flair.
"Chevy ... for the first couple of weeks of Cup he's done a really good job so to show a bit of faith in the kid, it's a great opportunity for Chev.
"You've got a couple of weeks to build and slowly find his feet."
Stewart's one of Schiller's best mates at the club and the pair will get the chance to work together against the Titans.
Schiller labelled him a "chaotic kind of fella" and was confident he could bring his best against the Titans on Sunday.
"He's super quick as everyone knows, very agile, super competitive and tough," he said.
"He always wants to be in the lead, he's got to be on the front foot, he loves momentum. He plays the way he acts ... he's just a chaotic kind of fella.
"That's unreal because it brings a whole new kind of energy out on the field with us.
"We know how skilful he is with the ball, and how tough he is in defence.
"If he can just bring that this weekend with a bit of maturity about it as well I think he's going to be in for a really good game."
NRL ROUND SIX
Sunday: Canberra Raiders v Gold Coast Titans at Canberra Stadium, 6.15pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Chevy Stewart, 2. James Schiller, 3. Matt Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Danny Levi, 10. Joe Tapine (c), 11. Hudson Young, 12. Zac Hosking, 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Ata Mariota, 16. Trey Mooney, 17. Pasami Saulo. Reserves: 18. Kaeo Weekes, 19. Simi Sasagi, 20. Zac Woolford, 21. Nick Cotric, 22. Emre Guler.
Titans squad: 1. Jayden Campbell, 2. Harley Smith-Shields, 3. Brian Kelly, 4. AJ Brimson, 5. Jojo Fifita, 6. Kieran Foran, 7. Tanah Boyd, 8. Moeaki Fotuaika, 9. Chris Randall, 10. Jaimin Jolliffe, 11. David Fifita, 12. Beau Fermor, 13. Klese Haas. Interchange: 14. Sam Verrills, 15. Erin Clark, 16. Isaac Liu, 17. Josiah Pahulu. Reserves: 18. Joe Stimson, 19. Keano Kini, 20. Iszac Fa'asumaleaui, 21. Tony Francis, 22. Alofiana Khan-Pereira.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.