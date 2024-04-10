The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Police seek to identify Narrabundah grocery store robber

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 10 2024 - 12:43pm, first published 12:41pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are seeking to identify a man who allegedly committed an aggravated robbery at a Narrabundah grocery store on Tuesday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.