Police seek to identify Narrabundah grocery store robber

Police are seeking to identify a man who allegedly committed an aggravated robbery at a Narrabundah grocery store on Tuesday.
The man reportedly walked into the Friendly Grocer with a knife and forcibly took the cash register from a staff member on Tuesday at around 3.25pm.
He then fled the store with cash and the cash register, police say.
Police have now released CCTV footage of the suspect.
According to the footage, the man was wearing a grey hoodie, Adidas sweatpants and had his lower face covered during the incident.
"No one was physically injured during the robbery," police said.
"Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident."
Anyone who can help identify the man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website, quoting reference number 7720584.
Information can be provided anonymously.
