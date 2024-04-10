AFL gains momentum across borders: The rising betting interest in Switzerland

The game of AFL is attracting fans right across the world. Picture Shutterstock

Brought to you by Emmanuel Davis,

As any fan of the sport knows, the Australian Football League (AFL) is the world's only fully professional competition of Aussie Rules. Therefore, you would be forgiven if it comes as something of a surprise to learn that it is attracting fans right across the world.



There is a growing community of Aussie Rules enthusiasts in countries as far afield as Switzerland and not only are they placing bets at leading bookmakers such as bet365, they are even playing the sport. It seems that what began at a small football club in Melbourne has truly become a global phenomenon.

The rise of AFL in Switzerland

The last five years have seen a surge in the popularity of Australian Rules football in Switzerland and even the establishment of the country's own league. Founded in 2019, AFL Switzerland is officially part of AFL Europe, the governing body for Australian Rules football in Europe.

The league may not be as prestigious as the one back home, with just four clubs and a combined team, but the fact that it exists is in itself quite remarkable. It traces its roots back to Lugano in 2009 and a men's team then played in the AFL Italia League in 2010. From these humble roots, a Swiss national team soon arose and it went on to compete in the 2010 Euro Cup (which was won by Croatia).

A women's team went on to compete in the 2011 Euro cup in Belfast, Northern Ireland, but unfortunately, due to a lack of funding, neither team was able to return to the competition for a number of years.

However, in 2016, an amateur group began to hold regular Australian rules football training sessions in Winterthur, a city in northern Switzerland close to Zurich. The sessions proved popular and they were able to send a team to the 2017 Euro Cup in Bordeaux, although the team came last.

The same year saw the official founding of the Winterthur Lions AFC club and the next year, 2018, saw the founding of two new clubs, the Basel Dragons AFC and the Geneva Jets.

This led to the founding of AFL Switzerland in 2019 and the inaugural season saw the three aforementioned clubs compete in the senior ladder.

In search of betting action

A similar story has played out in many European countries, including Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, England, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Ireland, Scotland, Spain and more. In short, there is a very real interest in the sport right across Europe.

There is also a very real interest in sports betting across the continent and while the Swiss enthusiastically support their homegrown Aussie Rules league and teams, there is no denying that the Australian league provides far more betting action.

A typical European sportsbook will provide punters with numerous markets to choose from when betting on an AFL match. There are the standard markets such as handicap betting and totals. It is also possible to bet on disposals, individual quarters, there are proposition bets available, and more. By contrast, it is very difficult to find bookmakers offering odds on any of the local Aussie Rules league.

The TGM International Sports Betting Survey 2022 found that a quarter of Swiss adults bet on sports each year while 54 per cent took part in some kind of gambling activities. Furthermore, of these 31 per cent said they place bets weekly and 36 per cent said they place bets monthly.

Given these figures, the steadily rising interest in Aussie Rules as a sport, and the presence of a well-regulated sports betting industry with a healthy choice of bookmaker, it is no great surprise that the Swiss are increasingly betting on the Australian league. While Switzerland doesn't seem likely to win the AFL International Cup any time soon (in fact, they are yet to take part), you can wager your Rolex that the Swiss will be enthusiastically betting on it.