Grand final patch and all: Raiders release rugby league's greatest jersey

You might still have the original buried at the back of your wardrobe, with a faded Canberra Milk logo and a number peeling off with every wear.
Because it's been 30 years since the Canberra Raiders won the 1994 NSWRL grand final in what might just be the greatest rugby league jersey of all time - and now they're releasing a new line of retro jumpers with, for the first time, a grand final patch to complete the look.
The Raiders have unveiled a 1994 grand final retro jersey which club officials expect will fly off the shelves, and why wouldn't it?
A Canberra Milk logo slapped across the front, Video Ezy on the sleeves and a red Winfield Cup grand final patch - it screams Big Mal, Sticky and Loz.
The 1994 retro jerseys are among the most popular for Raiders fans, but never have they been released with the grand final patch.
The Green Machine charged to a 36-12 triumph over the Canterbury Bulldogs in the 1994 decider, giving Mal Meninga a fairytale farewell in his final game for the Raiders.
The would-be Immortal signed off with the last try after intercepting a Jason Smith pass and fending off Jarrod McCracken to score beside the posts and send a 42,234-strong Sydney Football Stadium crowd into raptures.
The 1994 Raiders will come together during Magic Round for a reunion, and you'd struggle to find a more star-studded group. Thirteen of the 15 Raiders used in the 1994 grand final played international rugby league - and a Kiwi enforcer in John Lomax was watching from the stands.
Meninga is a part of rugby league's most esteemed club after being inducted into the Immortals. Ricky Stuart and Laurie Daley both won a Dally M Medal and stand in the NRL Hall of Fame alongside Meninga, Bradley Clyde and Ruben Wiki.
"I was blessed to be a part of that team in all honesty. I was at the back end of my career and there was so much talent in the team," Meninga told The Canberra Times last month.
"There was so much emerging talent as well in [Brett] Mullins, [Jason] Croker, [David] Furner, they were starting to make their mark on the game. Obviously Laurie, Ricky, Bradley, Steve Walters and those guys, there was a lot of talent.
"The Pacific Island contingent, they were excellent. The front-rowers were scary people, Noa was an unbelievable winger, one of the best wingers I played with, Ruben Wiki was a bit of a legend of the club and the game itself, and Kenny Nagas - it was a quality footy team."
It is one of the greatest club sides ever assembled - and Meninga says it may well be the best team from the Raiders' golden era. Canberra fans could tell as much - that season's average home crowd of 17,392 still stands as a club record.
"It's too hard to pick, but probably on paper it is anyway," Meninga said.
"People would say 'what are you going to Canberra for?' People underestimate how good this town is, how good the club is, how they look after each other.
"I'm glad I made that decision back in '85 to come to Canberra, because it's probably the best decision footy-wise I could have made."
