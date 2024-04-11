He took the mark of the year, so are more Himmelberg heroics in store?

He can take a grab, that Harry Himmelberg.
Which is why he claimed the Alex Jesaulenko Medal for the AFL's mark of the year in 2023. To prove it was no fluke, he also nabbed what was voted the second best mark of the season.
So, any chance we see those high-flying antics when the GWS Giants host St Kilda at Manuka Oval on Saturday?
"We'll see, we'll see. It's a little bit different when you're in the back line, because if you drop it, it's probably a goal against," Himmelberg said.
"You don't get as many opportunities, but hopefully one pops up."
The 195 centimetre Himmelberg has shifted into the Giants' back line this season after chopping and changing between both ends of the park in recent years.
He has already shown signs of becoming an elite intercepting defender with the ability to make his six-year contract extension with the Giants look like a steal.
Himmelberg spurned interest from rival clubs to become a Giant for life, with the former Eastlake Demon desperate to steer GWS towards a maiden AFL premiership.
The Giants have made a bright start, coming to Canberra at 4-0 with the third-best defensive record in the competition.
"It's been good to do a full pre-season in the back line. It's my first pre-season in the back line in eight years," Himmelberg said.
"It was really good to get a bit of continuity with the other boys and really nail what we needed to nail over the pre-season. Going into the season, I feel like we were really confident off the back of that.
"We probably haven't played our best footy yet, but at the same time, at this time of year it's probably not what you want to be doing.
"You want to build into the year nicely. To be able to get four from four to start off with, with some improvements, that's the main thing. We'll just look to keep growing every week."
St Kilda are seeking to avenge last year's elimination final defeat to GWS, and Canberra product Jack Steele has put his hand up to shut down one of the game's best midfielders.
Saints captain Steele and fellow Canberran Tom Green will go head-to-head on Saturday in a midfield battle that has hometown fans salivating.
"They've got a lot of good players to be honest. We're definitely not taking them lightly," Himmelberg said.
"It always starts in the centre there. You've got Jack Steele versus Tom Green, so that will be a good match-up.
"If we win that clearance battle, which is a pretty big indicator of how we're going, we'll go a long way to winning."
Giants coach Adam Kingsley is desperate for his side to fire in their return to Canberra, where they will also host the Brisbane Lions on Anzac Day this month.
GWS had dropped nine games on the trot in the capital before rebounding against the Suns in their final Manuka Oval fixture of 2023.
Himmelberg and Green have both outlined a desire to repay Canberra fans, with Giants officials targeting a full house in the club's return to the capital.
"'Kingers' is pretty big on making Canberra a bit of a fortress for us. Looking back on the past couple of years, we haven't put up the performances we'd like," Himmelberg said.
"We need to repay the fans that show up every time we play there."
