Beneath the waves, an unimaginable tragedy is unfolding

Perhaps after five mass bleaching events in nine summers we have become numb to these events. Perhaps we have come to accept them as normal. In truth, there is nothing normal about what we are seeing unfold. Widespread coral bleaching was unheard of until the 1980s. It was only in 1998 that the Great Barrier Reef suffered its first reef-wide mass bleaching event. They are now occurring with such devastating frequency (five out the last nine years) that the reef is getting almost no reprieve, and is fading to a shadow of its former glory.