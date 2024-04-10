The Canberra Times
Opinion

Beneath the waves, an unimaginable tragedy is unfolding

By Ove Hoegh-Guldberg, Lesley Hughes, Simon Bradshaw
April 10 2024 - 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Just as the nation was switching off for the Easter break, the government quietly released its latest update on the health of the Great Barrier Reef, confirming the devastating extent of yet another mass coral bleaching event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.