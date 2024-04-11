Street closed after fire reported in Belconnen building

Chandler Street in Belconnen has been closed while emergency services investigate a fire inside a building previously part of the government's Cameron Offices.
An Emergency Services Agency spokesperson said the fire started inside the kitchenette on the second floor of the Weeden Lodge.
"The fire was contained by automatic sprinklers in building," she said.
The street is inaccessible to drivers from the Cameron Avenue roundabout, as of 11am Thursday.
ACT Fire and Rescue and ACT Ambulance are on scene, while ACT Policing are providing assistance to manage traffic in the area.
Part of the former government office, built in 1970s, were refurbished as accommodation for students from the University of Canberra.
Wings 3, 4, 5 and the bridge in the former office complex are on the Commonwealth Heritage List.
Another part of the complex was purchased by the Church of Scientology to be converted into an "ideal church organisation".
The ESA spokesperson said the sprinklers going off helped firefighters put the fire out quickly, but there had been significant water danger in the building.
"They are still on scene ventilating the building and investigating the cause of the fire," she said.
Residents have been evacuated. There were no injuries reported.
More to come
