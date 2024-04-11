The Canberra Times
Opinion

An act of cowardice would have been maintaining status quo

By Mark Kenny
April 11 2024 - 5:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Amid the cruelty and suffering in Gaza at present, there is also genuine bravery as Israeli hostages cling to life after six gruelling months and as millions of Palestinians persist somehow despite the bombardment.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.