'He's on another planet': Ricky dismisses Des blow up as Titans coach blames refs for loss

Des Hasler has blamed the referee for their "heartbreaking" loss, but Raiders coach Ricky Stuart has fired back saying the Gold Coast coach was "on another planet".
Hasler wasn't happy with referee Kasey Badger's performance, with the number of six-agains and the Chevy Stewart charge down his biggest gripes.
He said the Titans were hard done by as they went down in the final minute of golden point.
Not only was he left bemoaning the eight six-agains they were charged with, but he also said Stewart was offside when he charged down Kieran Foran's field-goal attempt.
But Stuart was having none of it.
While he was full of praise for Hasler's - assistant coach Brett White's - coaching performance he wasn't happy with Hasler's claims.
Stuart countered that repeat offenders of six-agains were meant to be sin binned and the Titans can count themselves lucky they kept 13 men of the field for the whole game.
He praised Badger's work and said he was more than happy to turn the game into a wrestlefest - like the Titans had.
Stuart said he was more than happy to talkk to NRL umpire's boss Jared Maxwell.
"He's on another planet. If he's critical of the six-agains and the penalties, he's on another planet," the Raiders coach said.
"He coached well ... but the way they cheated when they were standing there with their hand on the ball ... the way they cheated on the ground.
"I feel sorry for Kasey the way they were in her face all night ... she had to withstand a lot of pressure.
"We were told at the start of the year if you're going to be a repeat offender, you'll get sent.
"Have a look at the amount of repeat offenders, look at the amount of extra seconds they had on the ground.
"I'm gonna be making sure I ring Jared [on Monday] to find out who's right or wrong there, because I thought Kasey, under pressure, she did a really good job.
"We should have got another 10 or 12 six-agains."
Hasler also took aim at Stewart's chargedown, saying he'd watched back the footage and said he was at least one metre offside.
He asked whether the bunker had reviewed it - all field-goal attempts were meant to be.
It was a brilliant effort from Stewart in his very first NRL game - showing a wise head on 18-year-old shoulders.
"In my opinion, the refereeing performance was pretty poor," Hasler said.
"A lop-sided penalty count, and particularly in the area of 10 six-agains to one.
"Some of those are warranted ... some of them just leaves you battling field position the whole time.
"Possession ends up 60-40, sure, some of that's our own fault but it's difficult.
"And I've got some doubt around the offside nature of the charge-down.
"Did they review it? They didn't review it. So why not? So from that point of view, it was heartbreaking."
