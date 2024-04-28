The Canberra Times
Times Past: April 29, 1990

April 29 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1990, Canberra Airport was the final destination of the aircraft, "The Soul of Canberra". It witnessed the elegant touchdown of the 1947 V-tail Beechcraft Bonanza aircraft that was flown by Canberran pilot Dr. Antek Skotnicki and his American co-pilot, Dr. Don Young.

