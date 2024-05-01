The Canberra Times
Times Past: May 2, 1983

May 2 2024
A survey conducted by the Youth Action Group found that young people in the ACT felt disillusioned as they had little to no control over decisions affecting their lives, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1983.

