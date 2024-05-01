Times Past: May 2, 1983

A survey conducted by the Youth Action Group found that young people in the ACT felt disillusioned as they had little to no control over decisions affecting their lives, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1983.
More than 1800 surveys were distributed with 616 results being analysed as a representative sample. There were several prominent themes that stood out from the results.
Students felt that they were underrepresented in educational process such as curriculum development and assessment, did not know how to deal with unemployment and with life after school, and lack of knowledge in money management amongst others.
Wendy Hamilton, spokeswoman for the group, stated that "what the survey and meetings found was that young people felt frustrated about attaining the things society had led them to believe had to, and could be, attained".
She goes onto stress that youths need to have bigger roles in the decision making process of the community. Although they are able to sit in during local and curriculum developments meetings, young people felt disenfranchised as they were unable to comprehend the technical jargon and no one would assist them. Their presence at these meetings often felt tokenistic leading to further frustration.
These feelings all reflect a similar theme of a desire to life skills beyond school. A general consensus emerged that the ACT needed a youth forum.
