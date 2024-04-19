House prices on the rise across Canberra

The year has started off well for Canberra home owners, after most suburbs recorded growth in property values during the first quarter of 2024.
One suburb saw house values grow by almost 6 per cent in three months, data from CoreLogic has shown.
It's a promising start to the year for home owners, after a lacklustre period in 2023 when ACT home values rose by just 1 per cent.
Michael and Amy Brucic have witnessed prices surge in Weston, where they are selling their new-build, four-bedroom home.
Mr Brucic said price growth in surrounding suburbs like Denman Prospect, where house values are up 11 per cent year-on-year, had a flow-on effect for Weston.
"Weston is obviously a lot more central location. People are really starting to look there," he said.
We've created an interactive map to show where house and unit values have changed the most.
But it's not all good news. National business failures are on track to reach 10,000 by the end of this financial year, the worst level seen in more than a decade, ASIC data has revealed.
It comes as no surprise construction companies are the leading sector for external administrations, given a recent string of builder collapses.
One Canberra business owner said his joinery company took a "massive hit" when one well-established builder went bust earlier this year.
Chris Nowaczyk of The Works Fitouts wants to see more government support for his industry.
"Worst case scenario, I might have to go into administration myself," he said.
"I can't just make money out of nowhere."
CreditorWatch data released this week showed construction businesses made up nearly a quarter of all large debts owed to the Tax Office.
The credit bureau has more than 15,000 records of Australian businesses that owe the Tax Office more than $100,000.
Of those, 24 per cent were construction industry businesses.
Speaking of high prices... A home in one of Deakin's most expensive enclaves is on the market with top price expectations.
The four-bedroom house on Empire Circuit has a price guide of $5,995,000 after it failed to sell at auction.
The sellers have undertaken a full refurbishment of the property since purchasing it in 2020 and the home now boasts a modern kitchen and bathrooms.
A full-size tennis court, in-ground swimming pool and views to Parliament House are also among its features.
