From iconic royal fashion to the fallout of shock therapy

Between 1950 and 1975, 150,000 adoptions took place in Australia. It is estimated that one in 15 was forced. Here, Dunghutti woman, lawyer, human rights advocate and former midwife Lynda Holden tells her own heartbreaking story and of her fight for justice. In 1970, she was 18 and unmarried when she was forced to give her baby up for adoption. After 26 years, she was finally able to make contact with her lost son - but the reunion didn't go well. When she looked into the adoption records, she found a web of lies - about her family, the baby's father, her "consent" for the adoption - and her Indigenous heritage had been completely erased.

