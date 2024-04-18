Canberra expansion may not solve the A-League's issues

Picture by Shutterstock

Canberra expansion may not solve the A-League's issues

The addition of a Canberra expansion team to the A-League for the 2024/25 season has been widely touted as positive news for professional soccer in Australia.

A-League commissioner Nick Garcia recently confirmed that the Australian capital remains firmly on track to have a top-flight team when the next campaign gets underway.

Plans to add franchises in Canberra and Auckland were announced in March last year - a move which would make the A-League a 14-team competition.

Two more teams are scheduled to be added for the following season as Garcia ploughs ahead with his vision to establish soccer as a genuine rival to other top sports in Australia.

However, the scarcity of news about who will be leading the project in Canberra has raised concerns about its viability. Garcia recently moved to allay those fears.

"I'm very positive about Canberra right now," Garcia told ESPN and AAP. "We're in advanced discussions with a party for Canberra."

"The thing I think it's important to understand about Canberra is that they have a women's team already - it's not a cold start.

"There's a women's team (Canberra United), there's structure around the club, there's a brand, a lot of that's stood up. You're adding a men's team. It's not like Auckland.

"The other thing is because there's been other bids for an A-League licence out of Canberra. So much work and public support has already been done. Government support and stuff as well. We've got all that. So, they'll move really fast when they're in."

While Garcia's bullishness about Canberra is admirable, recent developments around the A-League paint a more worrying picture for Australian soccer fans.

Three years after it took over the running of the A-League from Football Australia, the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) made over half of its employees redundant.

The key takeaway from this so-called attempt to make the organisation more efficient was the decision to close the league's digital media department.

Quite how the A-League plans to market itself in a hugely competitive marketplace is unclear and undoubtedly raises more questions than answers.

Cost-cutting measures on this scale point to deeper financial issues, although the A-League has been at pains to argue this is not the case.

Member clubs have claimed the return on investment from the digital media arm did not justify keeping it open, meaning the league needed to cut its cloth accordingly.

With broadcast figures and match attendances heading in the right direction, the A-League must now give serious thought to how it can capitalise on that momentum.

One of the major issues it must address is the reluctance of several clubs to support its efforts to forge links with the gambling industry.

While the league has agreed lucrative partnerships with betting brands, some clubs have established strong links with anti-gambling organisations.

This has created a landscape where mixed messages are being sent to A-League fans and made other betting brands wary about supporting the competition.

When you consider the benefits the English Premier League and other major sports have derived from working with betting sites, the stance taken by those clubs is questionable.

They have argued that ethical concerns should be paramount, particularly with regards to how the younger demographic of fans engage with professional sports.

However, the implementation of responsible gambling practices by reputable betting firms in Australia should serve to alleviate those fears.

While the clubs in question will argue they are taking a principled stance, they are unquestionably hindering the A-League's ability to compete equally with other competitions.

Betting sponsorships not only provide a valuable source of income to sports organisations, but also provide much-needed exposure to a captive audience.

Having ditched its marketing arm, the A-League cannot afford to ignore the chance to take advantage of what effectively amounts to free marketing.

Assuming that expanding into Canberra, Auckland and other potential markets will be enough to help the A-League flourish is a dangerous mindset to adopt.

Working with an industry which has a track record of increasing the exposure of major soccer leagues globally is a marketing opportunity the A-League must collectively grasp.

By utilising the fan engagement provided by betting firms, the A-League would be able to place itself in front of a much broader global audience.

This would serve to make it more appealing to other international investors, thus providing the league with the chance to start rivalling other top sports in Australia.

While expansion into new markets such as Canberra and Auckland is exciting, the moves are doomed to fail if the A-League does not take advantage of easy wins on the marketing front.