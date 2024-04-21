The Canberra Times
Opinion

Faith, men, and the terrorist misogyny that won't be named

By Mark Kenny
Updated April 21 2024 - 8:15pm, first published 4:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Lord save us from these churchy politicians and their reflexive nodding to ancient patriarchal dogmas.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.