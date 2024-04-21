The things that divide us, unite us

According to a 2020 market research study by Arnott's, 45 per cent of Australians use parmi or parmy, while 34 per cent use parma. On a state-by-state basis, Victoria is the only one that uses parma, but interestingly in the Northern Territory, it was a 50/50 split between parmi/parmy and parmigiana. The research also showed that 50 per cent of people in the Northern Territory believed putting an egg on their chicken parmigiana was the "right way to do it".