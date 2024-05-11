Times Past: May 12, 1989

On this day in 1989, the ACT Assembly held its inaugural sitting.
It was an historic occasion for the territory after many years of lobbying and political pressure.
Therefore, it came as a surprise when such a remarkable occasion excluded members of the public and restricted the presence of the national media.
Organisers of the first sitting only invited eight Canberra journalists to observe the meeting.
The rest of the media, who were not given printed invitations, observed the sitting via a monitor in the foyer outside the chamber.
Prior to the commencement of the meeting, Justice John Kelly, a judge of the ACT Supreme Court, conducted the formal swearing-in of the sitting as the Chief Justice had authorised.
About 70 people, including 17 members, 50 invited guests and other officials witnessed the swearing-in ceremony.
The lack of space was cited as the primary reason for the 'exclusive' and limited invited list of attendees.
The 50 guests at the sitting were rather squished together.
The eventful nature of the sitting continued as the ALP team arrived dawning a single red rose wrapped in cellophane without anyone present really knowing its significance.
The swearing in ceremony included the members pledging their allegiance to the Queen, her heirs and successors all the while Hector Kinloch, a Quaker, declined to take an oath with the bible in its hand.
As the proceedings were swiftly moving along, as the speaker was selected albeit slowly with the acting clerk, Don Piper, wanting to avoid any miscalculation.
After a lovely lunch with champagne, the debate and ambience of the room livened up with ferocity with words like Machiavellian being tossed around.
All in all, it was a rather colourful first sitting for the ACT assembly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.