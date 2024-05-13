Times Past: May 14, 1970

On this day in 1970, the Australian cabinet confirmed the High Court of Australia and National Art Gallery would be built along Lake Burley Griffin, where they currently reside, without revealing any details of when building would commence.
The decision came after a recommendation from the National Capital Development Commission that both buildings be built beside the lake. Peter Nixon, Minister for the Interior, stated "buildings for the High Court and the National Art Gallery arc of special importance which warrants their inclusion within the central area of the national capital, flanking the open area between Parliament House and the lakeside".
With an eye for the aesthetic, the open areas with the lawns and fountains was retained prior to the development of the buildings. Bill Hayden, shadow minister for the arts, called the decision a "welcomed relief" for Canberra after a four-year wait.
He had pushed for the development of these cultural attaches since 1966, however, the process had been a slow-moving one with the gallery not having a director after three years. Hayden stressed the development of these buildings would assist Australia's international standing in art globally.
More than a decade later, the High Court of Australia and National Art Gallery were completed in 1980 and 1981, respectively. Edwards Madigan Torzillo and Partners designed both the building following Brutalist architecture.
The buildings have come a cornerstone of modern Canberra as many Canberrans would pass by the impressive buildings on the walks, runs or when they spend the day with their family and friends.
