Delicious recipes from one of Australia's fresh young chefs

These zucchini fritters are based on a recipe from the restaurant. Because we made them in such large batches, it'd take one person an entire day to prepare the mix: grating kilos of zucchini, salting them and squeezing out all the water. It is essential to get as much liquid out of the zucchinis as possible, even though it's time-consuming. Your fritters will end up crispier and tastier, so take your time. Aleppo pepper is a variety of capsicum that's dried, crushed and used as a spice. It's mildly spicy, with some fruitiness and cumin-like undertones, and is a brilliant red. It's easily found at Middle Eastern grocers but can be substituted with a mix of smoked paprika and cayenne pepper.