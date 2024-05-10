MasterChef Julie Goodwin opens up about her mental health

Described as Book #1 of The Four Winds, this fantasy romance tells the story of orphaned Wren of Edgewood who must ensure she and her sister survive the harsh, endless winter. For centuries, the land surrounding Edgewood has been encased in ice as the Shade, a magical barrier that protects the townsfolk from the Deadlands beyond, weakens. Only one thing can stop the Shade's fall: the blood of a mortal woman bound in wedlock to the North Wind, a dangerous immortal whose heart is said to be as frigid as the land he rules. The time has come to choose his bride - and he sets his eyes on Wren's sister.

