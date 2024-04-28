The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

With foundations wobbling and a house ablaze, Secretaries Board says 'this is fine'

By Paddy Gourley
April 29 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's no gainsaying the canniness of the public service Secretaries Board.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.